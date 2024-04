According to the Federation of Trade Union (SSM) on Tuesday, a family of four in Macedonia required Mden 60.212 to cover the minimal consumer basket in April—a rise of Mden 1.214 from March.

Of this total, Mden 22.200 must be spent on food and drink, then Mden 22.200 on utilities (heating, water, and electricity).

The minimum consumer basket was Mden 58.998 in March 2024.