The one-stop-shop system at Kjafasan-Qafë Thanë border crossing with Albania was launched on Monday, ensuring a faster flow of people and commodities.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski, Albanian PM Edi Rama, First Deputy PM Artan Grubi, Albanian Deputy PM Belina Balluku, ministers, MPs attended the event.

“The system will facilitate the operations of 11,000 exporting companies from the country but also eases access to ports and tourism destinations in Albania in Macedonia,” said PM Kovachevski.

He reiterated that the Balkans needs no borders and that cooperation with Albania and Serbia has been at an exceptionally high level, adding that the Open Balkan initiative has resulted in an increase of trade with Albania by 40 percent and with Serbia by 50 percent.

“We are not stopping here. A completely new Corridor VIII is in the works in both countries and is something that will turn into a reality in the next five years. We have managed to put Corridor VIII on the map of trans-European corridors, and we are working on the construction of a railroad between Macedonia and Albania (section Kichevo-Lin). This will enable the realization of the dry port in Struga in addition to the Durres port in Albania, which will hugely benefit companies in Macedonia,” said Kovachevski.

Deputy PM Grubi said the Government would implement the same project at other border crossings as well.

“Nothing is more beautiful than removing barriers and borders between us, and we are doing this together. Citizens are satisfied with the fact there is only one border check, and we soon hope to remove them entirely. We will not stop here, the one-stop-shop must be implemented at all borders as an intro to the elimination of borders between us,” noted Grubi.