There is information in Greece that the Greek power transmission system is interested in buying a part of MEPSO. This means that the Greek power transmission system wants to buy a part of the Macedonian power transmission system and thus, Macedonia will completely lose its energy independence as a country, i.e. it will depend in that part on another foreign country, blames VMRO-DPMNE. Hence, it states that DUI and SDS are only interested in profit, regardless of whether they cooperate with Russians, Americans, Greeks or Chinese. They have one main guiding star in their actions, and that is personal profit, through deals, with those who will offer the most.

This information was revealed yesterday by the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski. He believes that in this way Macedonia will completely lose its energy independence”.