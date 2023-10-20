State prosecutors decided to end their investigation in a case over which the SDSM party insulted and slandered VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski, as SDSM officials tried to involve him in a corruption scandal including the EVN Macedonia energy company. SDSM has already had several similar ruling against them decided by courts, after they baselessly accused Mickoski in their press conferences.

For six years I’ve been exposed to continuous insults on the part of the slanderous SDSM party and their lieutenants. They try to undermine my reputation and the honor I have built, with fabricated allegations. We are witnessing that this partisan, directed judiciary and prosecution have decided to end the investigation into this case, after listening to the witnesses. It was concluded that there is no evidence that would point out to a crime. This absolves me and the VMRO-DPMNE party, who also faced monstrous, slanderous allegations from SDSM, Mickoski said.

The allegations revolved over claims that EVN Macedonia was greatly overpaying for land that it intended to purchase, and bought it from people linked to VMRO-DPMNE.