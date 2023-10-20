A bizarre tragedy struck a family in Skopje, after the family meal was laced with insecticide.

The family, husband, wife and his mother, had a pie, apparently made by the mother, who mistakenly used the insecticide lanate while preparing the meal. The wife died, her husband is in difficult condition and his mother is in coma.

The wider family believes that they kept the poison for insect and rodent control, but put it in the kitchen, and that the old woman got confused while preparing the meal. The family had lunch in the yard, and neighbors ran to help them when they saw them fallen to the ground.