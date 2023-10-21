After the appointment of a DUI party official as head of the state Lottery, the company signed an extremely suspicious deal with a politically linked company, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.

The Lottery is led by Perparim Bajrami, former chief of staff of powerful Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi. Bajrami signed a 10 year contract to lease a former restaurant in an industrial part of town for 21,000 EUR a month, or 2.6 million EUR in total.

The restaurant is owned by a recently founded company that only bought the place a few months ago. The company is owned by Armin Masovic, who has direct business ties with the family of DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti, Stoilkovski said.

Ali Ahmeti and Dimitar Kovacevski need to answer about this and other public contacts linked to the DUI party, Stoilkovski added.