Following the decision by state prosecutors to drop the investigation into the alleged scandal involving EVN Macedonia land purchases in Delcevo, the issue is who was trying to politicize this fake charge.

Bregalnicki, a local outlet, reports that the allegations came from two points – the Mayor’s office and the office of then Deputy Prime Minister in charge of fighting corruption – Ljupco Nikolovski. Nikolovski and his SDSM party did all they could to fabricate a case implicating opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski. The allegations were that EVN Macedonia bought land at inflated prices from people close to Mickoski. But even the highly partisan office of state prosecutors could not buildl a case based on the allegations that Nikolovski was putting out in the press.

The public has the right to know if this is a case of false reporting and whethrer the authorities will investigate the motives of those who tried to insinuate allegations, Bregalnicki writes.

Delcevo Mayor Goran Trajkovski, one of the few remaining SDSM mayors in Macedonia, was sharing the allegations with Nikolovski, and was pointing to claims from Govrernment appointees to the board of EVN Macedonia – also people from SDSM. The allegations were shared to SDSM affiliated media outlets, trying to harm the reputation of VMRO-DPMNE and its leader Mickoski.