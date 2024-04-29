The Easter table this year for many Macedonians will pass without the traditional roast lamb, judging by the prices of meat for these holidays.

If last year a kilo of lamb was about 500 denars, this year it costs over 550. Taking into account that at least a quarter of a lamb can be bought, that is, at least 2.5 kilograms depending on the lamb itself, the price for one piece is at least 1,400 denars. Considering, however, that this year Easter is in May, hardly any lamb will be smaller than 10 kilograms.

In the markets, the price is from 550 and up.