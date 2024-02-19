I would like to address the recent surge in crime during the final months and days of the SDSM and DUI authorities. A significant development in this context is the recent signing of a tender worth no less than 46 million euros for coal mining in REC Bitola. The parties involved include Elektrostopanstvo na Macedonia, i.e., Elektrani na Macedonia, a subsidiary of REC Bitola, and the government-favored company Markovski Company, owned by the Belarusian honorary consul, Borche Markovski. Markovski, a record holder in tenders in Macedonia, has accused Aleksandar Nikoloski today.

This tender, valued at a staggering 46 million euros, stands as the largest signed in REC Bitola for coal mining in the recent period.

The public should note that there were three bidders, yet the cheapest one was not selected. Instead, the more expensive bidder, raising questions about a 30% price difference. I ask publicly: does this 30% go solely to Borche Markovski, or does it involve government structures at all levels, from the highest to the lowest?

I pose the question: who from the government plans to benefit personally from this questionable tender? Is there an intention to exploit a strong financial interest in this process?

In this context, I would like to present another document to the public. On 28.12.2023, the Government made a decision stipulating that, in the next 6 months, Power Plants of Macedonia will not realize current and planned purchases for coal mining and auxiliary mechanization, as well as any purchase over 30 million denars, with the requirement to inform the Government before making any such decision.”

This is that document. So on 28.12 they told Elektrani na Macedonia not to implement already signed contracts for coal mining which are again with Markovski company and not to sign contracts worth more than 500 thousand euros, and already in the middle of February REK Bitola signed a contract from a fantastic 46 million euros.

The reason behind the sudden reversal of the government’s decision within just one month raises questions. I want to inquire whether this change is part of a deal between SDSM and DUI, wherein SDSM is involved in embezzlement from REK Bitola, while DUI engages in the illicit acquisition of funds through coal imports in this apparent collaborative theft. This suspicion arises as, in the upcoming period, there is an anticipated tender announcement for a substantial 100 million euros for coal imports. Therefore, is the understanding that SDSM facilitates the theft from REC Bitola upon departure, while DUI benefits from the coal import theft upon their exit?