The Regulatory Commission for Energy passed a Decision increasing the retail prices of petroleum products by an average of 1.08% compared to the decision of February 16, 2024.

The retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline do not change.

The retail prices of EURODIESEL (D-E V) and Extra light household oil (EL-1) are increasing by 1.00 den/liter.

The retail price of M-1 NS fuel increases by 1.149 den/kg and will now amount to 41.881 den/kg.

From February 20, 2024, from 00:01, the maximum prices of petroleum products will be:

Motor gasoline EUROSUPER BS – 95 83.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 98 83.50 (denars/liter)

Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 80.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 77.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel M-1 NS 41,881 (denars/kilogram)