The city of Skopje is failing to fulfill its primary responsibilities and basic functions, with Danela Arsovska and Mayor Stevce Jakimovski attempting to instill fear and panic among the citizens of the municipality of Gjorce Petrov. I want to emphasize that in the new Detailed Urban Plan (DUP) for the city quarter NW 16, there are plans to construct three chemical factories. I want to deny this assertion from the outset because Arsovska should know how to interpret the DUPs. She should be aware that the G2 zone is intended for light and non-polluting industry. This clarification was emphasized today by the Mayor of the municipality of Gjorce Petrov, Aleksandar Stojkoski, during a press conference.

Stojkoski points out that the new plan does not allow for any chemical facilities or the construction of chemical factories that would pollute the environment. He further informs that one of Alkaloid’s plants has been operating at the existing site for over 50 years, holding an A integrated permit under the supervision of the Ministry of the Environment. The plant undergoes regular inspections, and thus far, there have been no complaints from citizens regarding any pollution from this legal entity.

Addressing Arsovska’s claims about the dimensions and size of the areas, Stojkoski invites her to review the previous Urban Plan, valid until now and adopted in 2009, as well as the new plan for SZ 16. He emphasizes that the new plan occupies three and a half times less area designated for industry—reducing the previous 212 thousand square meters of land area to 63,864 square meters. Despite a significant reduction in the percentage of built-up area (more than 2.5 times), the allowed area of construction for the existing legal entity operating on the same territory remains unchanged.

“It is not about several industrial facilities of this type but only one facility with the purpose of G2, light and non-polluting industry. The other two buildings on the Alkaloid plot are intended for B2, for other business activities, specifically large commercial units. Therefore, the fear, panic, and paranoia that Arsovska is trying to create with her colleague from Karposh are unfounded and false regarding the number and size of the facilities,” says Stojkoski.”