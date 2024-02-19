Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski is urging Members of Parliament to amend the law on travel documents, similar to their actions on the law concerning road traffic safety. Toshkovski emphasizes the urgency of resolving citizens’ issues, highlighting the continued use of Macedonian passports with the old country name in Germany, Switzerland, Albania, and Kosovo. He finds it unfortunate that these passports are no longer valid within the country due to current regulations. Toshkovski stressed the need for MPs to take action and change the law, citing the importance of addressing citizens’ problems and referring to a draft law he submitted regarding the extension of the deadline for replacing personal documents.