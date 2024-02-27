On Monday, Ambassador Nives Tiganj conveyed to the caretaker Minister of Interior, Panche Toshkovski, and additional Deputy Minister Mitko Bojmacaliev that Croatia is sympathetic to the passport concerns of Macedonian nationals.

As per the Ministry of Interior’s press release, Ambassador Tiganj communicated that Macedonian nationals can utilize their old passports throughout Croatia, as long as they have not expired. Toshkovski expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Tiganj for the ongoing cooperation and conveyed his confidence in its continuous development in the future.

Deputy Minister Bojmacaliev also expressed appreciation for the existing collaboration and emphasized their dedication to ensuring the implementation of free, fair, and democratic elections.

In the press release, Ambassador Tiganj underscored the longstanding cooperation and reiterated Croatia’s steadfast support for Macedonia’s European Union integration