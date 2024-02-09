TV Alsat reported that the Ministry of the Interior has not yet verified if the Government has turned down Panče Toškovski, the Technical Minister of Internal Affairs, proposal to name a new head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tetovo. There have long been rumors of internal strife in this industry. Toshkovski is legally permitted to designate fifteen positions for the use of his staff. He claimed that 14 out of 15 positions had been approved by the government. One was turned down without explanation. Alsat TV was informed by the government that anything that occurred during a closed session cannot be made public. Meanwhile, Aleksandar Nikolovski, the vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE, announced a few days ago that a staff member will be chosen for the chief of the Tetovo police in coordination with the mayor of Tetovo, Biljal Kasami.Personnel changes are the legal right of the technical minister of the interior, to ensure the operational functioning of the ministry until the elections, that is, as long as his mandate lasts.