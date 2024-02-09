The Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) has filed a claim with the Judicial Council, seeking accountability for three Supreme Court judges who ordered the seizure of the Federation’s headquarters building.

SSM leader Slobodan Trendafilov stated on Friday that they are demanding the removal of judges Shpend Devaja, Nakje Georgiev, and Isamedin Limani. Trendafilov accused the judges of exploiting the Supreme Court’s position in the judicial hierarchy, emphasizing the lack of effective legal remedies against the court’s decisions.

Trendafilov asserted that the judges, by deciding to seize and confiscate the workers’ building, made a deliberate and unjustifiable error with serious consequences, making them unfit to continue serving as judges.

He urged the Ombudsman to refrain from taking action against the workers and the Federation, pointing out existing legal mechanisms within the state and before international organizations.

Last week, the Judicial Council stated that it is closely monitoring public reactions to the Supreme Court’s decision involving the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia. It reassured that, within its competences, it is taking steps to assess the situation.

The Supreme Court of the Republic of Macedonia announced on November 9, 2023, that it ruled in favor of the Republic of Macedonia in a case against the SSM regarding ownership of the Federation’s headquarters. The Court confirmed the decision to seize the building.