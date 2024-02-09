If you plan to travel outside of Macedonia after February 12, when documents that do not have “North” on them are no longer valid, be sure to check your car’s license plate number.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs explained today that the Traffic is a document that you show to the foreign customs when you cross the border. If you have a traffic ticket issued, for example, 5 years ago, then the Republic of Macedonia is written on it and you will have to change it, that is, there is a high chance that the foreign customs officer will not let you pass.