Skopje authorities ordered the spraying of the city with insecticide this morning, in an attempt to reduce the major mosquito infestation that has plagued the city over the past days.

Mayor Petre Silegov said that he can’t order more frequent use of insecticide because he doesn’t want to endanger the health of citizens with the chemicals, and said that this is the reason he waited 10 days before the previous spraying. Hot and humid weather Macedonia is having this summer is ideal for the spread of the insects.