SDSM leader DImitar Kovacevski rounded up the press conferences for the evening, in which his candidate Stevo Pendarovski suffered a huge defeat in the first round of the presidential elections against Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova from VMRO-DPMNE.

We hoped for better results, but it is clear that the people punished us, and we accept that. This is a heavy blow for the European perspective of Macedonia. But it is never too late to reverse course. Giving up is not an option for us. We will never give up on the European perspective for Macedonia, we have two more weeks to send the message to every city, village, home, to every man, that the only way for true and fundamental change is to have European integration, Kovacevski said, speaking in front of his ashen faced party officials.

Kovacevski muddled through several questions whether he intends to assume responsibility for the outcome this evening. He said that the party will discuss any responsibility after the general elections and the second round of presidential elections on May 8th.