SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski acknowledged that his party made mistakes in the past years in power, but promised to deliver on the long delayed promise of EU accession.
During a rally in Makedonski Brod, Kovacevski said that “it is good to own up to the mistakes, of course we made mistakes, but we did one thing right, and that is to keep the country on the European path”.
Kovacevski is also trying to campaign on the increases of salaries and retirement incomes, even as they are largely eaten away by inflation and not distributed evenly. During the largest crises, we provided anti-crisis measures. In the ninth such package, worth 35 million EUR, we included between 1,500 and 3,000 denars per month to help 187,000 retirees get throug the winter.
