VMRO-DPMNE called on SDSM and their presidential candidate Stevo Pendarovski to answer whether they will accept the DUI party demand for changes in which the way the President is (s)elected.

SDSM are desperate for Albanian votes as they continue to lose support among ethnic Macedonians. Pendarovski already accepted one of the DUI demands – that the Constitution is changed and Macedonia becomes fully bilingual country, with the Albanian language made an official language alongside the Macedonian. But the additional demand from DUI is that in the future presidents are selected by Parliament, where the Albanian parties would have veto rights.