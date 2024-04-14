VMRO-DPMNE called on SDSM and their presidential candidate Stevo Pendarovski to answer whether they will accept the DUI party demand for changes in which the way the President is (s)elected.
SDSM are desperate for Albanian votes as they continue to lose support among ethnic Macedonians. Pendarovski already accepted one of the DUI demands – that the Constitution is changed and Macedonia becomes fully bilingual country, with the Albanian language made an official language alongside the Macedonian. But the additional demand from DUI is that in the future presidents are selected by Parliament, where the Albanian parties would have veto rights.
Artan Grubi delivered his demand. He says that in the second round of the presidential elections, DUI will support the candidate who will promise them to have the Parliament elect the future presidents. Stevo Pendarovski is subservient to DUI, he supports and admires Ali Ahmeti, and he needs to tell the public whether he and SDS will support this demand?, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.
Comments are closed for this post.