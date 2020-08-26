SDSM party leader zoran Zaev today submitted the proposed list of new Government members and program to the Parliament. Flanked by most new nominees, Zaev said that his Government will fight corruption and implement the treaties he signed with Greece and Bulgaria.

That is the cornerstone allowing us to live together and in peace. We will also focus on investment in public healthcare given the Covid-19 epidemic and to fight pollution. We are proposing professional and responsible officials who will transform our country, Zaev said.

His proposed coalition with DUI and the smaller BESA and DPA parties would have 62 seats, one more than the bare minimum needed to elect the Government. With DUI still reeling from an intra-party fight caused by dissatisfaction with the nominees it’s still not clear when the Parliament will be asked to vote on the proposal.