VMRO-DPMNE proposed that Parliament is reduced to 90 seats, and that the elections are held in a single district – instead of the current 6 districts which currently favor the larger parties.

The time is right that, in the name of cost cutting, we reduce Parliament to 90 representatives. In the future we should also implement the request of the smaller political parties, for a single electoral district, Mickoski said during the presentation of the party’s election program – Platform 1198.