VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski today presented the main points from the party’s election program, named Platform 1198 – for the number of projects and proposals contained in it. Mickoski said that the Platform will serve the citizens to take control of the coming changes in the country and to ensure a better life for all.

The program is based on the most recent research, successful comparative experiences and specific actions that will help us build a healthy democratic state that will again be in the hands of its citizens. The program not only recognizes but solves the real problem sthat have continuously plagued our society. By taking specific and clearly defined obligations that we protect our national interests, Platform 1198 also sets ambitious goals to guarantee the normal functioning of the constitutional and the political system, the law and order in the country, Mickoski said.

The main positions of the platform include: ensuring equal rights for all; specific reforms that are necessary to lift living standards, and to ensure higher salaries and pensions; support for small and medium farming enterprises, with focus on technological innovation, education and proper resource management; steps to preserve natural resources, fight climate change and improve quality of life with higher environmental standards.

In the energy sector, Mickoski said that the program will promote the use of environmentally friendly energy sources and create jobs in the green economy; regarding investments, Platform 1198 will entice both foreign and domestic companies to expand and will ensure support for innovations in the private sector.

An important pillar of the program will be on demographics and prevention of emigration, with implementation of European experiences in approaching demographic changes. Youth will be involved in political decision making and will have greater access to higher education.