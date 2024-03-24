During the presentation of the VMRO-DPMNE Platform 1198, the party’s President Hristijan Mickoski said that the 1,198 measures outlined in the election program will solve myriads of problems that affect our citizens.

If there is one thing that VMRO-DPMNE knows how to do well, it’s to put in place and implement projects that resolve real life problems of our citizens. The scale of the program that I’m presenting today is the result of a long process of consultations and accumulation of the best knowledge of the people who want to implement their efforts in the progress of the contry. We will stick to the promise we made. Those who know me know that I’m not quick to promise something, but when I do, I will do my utmost to make it happen, Mickoski said during the large presentation at the Holiday Inn hotel in Skopje.

Previously, party officials presented the main points from the program, that is structured in areas that cover the economy, rule of law, living standards, the environment, infrastructure, and patriotism.