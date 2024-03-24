The incompetent Danela Arsovska, who is in a secret coalition with SDS and DUI, works against the people of Skopje”, VMRO-DPMNE accuses

From there they say that Arsovska is stopping five key projects for Skopje citizens that were previously adopted by the Council of the City of Skopje and that only because they will be built by the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE.

The citizens of Kisela Voda, Aerodrom and Gazi Baba will be left without kindergartens, schools and a sports hall because Arsovska made a decision to stop the construction process by releasing compensation.

The Council of the City of Skopje passed a decision on Exemption from payment of compensation for the construction of OU Krste Misirkov in Gazi Baba, OU Blaže Konevski in Aerodrom, Veseli Cvetovi kindergarten in Kisela Voda, Izvorche kindergarten in Aerodrom, as well as the construction of an indoor sports field in Pintija Kisela Voda, but Arsovska stopped their realization.

Apart from being incompetent, Arsovska is also harmful to the people of Skopje. That’s why he should immediately resign”, say VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that the stubbornness of Arsovska will not bring anything good for Skopje and the people of Skopje.