The entire City of Skopje is kidnapped by a small group of people close to Mayor Danela Arsovska, and everyone who opposes them is a criminal or a mafia member, Marija Andonovska, City Council member from VMRO-DPMNE.

“The Mayor ceased all communication with us long time ago. We haven’t received a response to any of the written inquiries we have submitted to her cabinet. If we try to sk heer during a Council session, she attacks us personally. Everyone who opposes her is a criminal or a mafia member. The Public Hygiene Enterprise’s employees are mafiosos, before that the Public Transport drivers and conductors were criminals and mafiosos. The entire City of Skopje is kidnapped by a small group of people close to Mayor Danela Arsovska”, Andonovska claims.