Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly ahead of NATO’s 2023 summit taking place July 11–12 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release, Minister Osmani welcomed the development of bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the two countries as a solid basis for deepening cooperation.

Osmani and Joly also welcomed the close cooperation between Macedonia and Canada as part of NATO and their contributions to the strengthening of the Alliance’s Eastern flank at a crucial time, the MFA says.

“Our cooperation with Canada within NATO, and especially in multinational battlegroups, speaks of our active contribution to safeguarding transatlantic security, which is particularly important in the new geopolitical context,” Osmani is quoted as saying in the release.

Meeting participants discussed challenges arising from the Russian military aggression against Ukraine as well as the latest developments in the Western Balkans. In that context, the release adds, Joly reaffirmed Canada’s support for the European integration of Macedonia.

Osmani briefed Canada’s foreign minister on his activities as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. Joly responded with expressing Canada’s support for Macedonia’s political leadership and the country’s OSCE Chairpersonship, the release adds