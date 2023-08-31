As part of his official visit to India, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met Thursday with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Talks focused on the development of friendly relations between Macedonia and India, with an emphasis on the possibilities for promotion of trade exchange, strengthening economic cooperation, and business ties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

“Macedonia attaches great importance to the development of relations with India. Although geographically distant, the image and work of Mother Teresa closely connect the two countries. Broad potentials for strengthening cooperation in many areas are opening up before us, above all in the IT industry, agribusiness, renewable energies, medicine and tourism,” said Osmani.

He pointed out that in addition to the development of cooperation on a bilateral level, it is necessary to work together on connecting the regions, launching the idea of ​​holding a Western Balkans-India Forum.

“I am pleased to present the idea of ​​holding an India-Western Balkans Forum, aimed at regional connectivity and considering opportunities for growth and development in significant areas of interest. In this way, an opportunity opens to deepen economic relations, as well as overall cooperation between our regions,” Osmani said.

Interlocutors also discussed cooperation on a multilateral level, welcoming the significant role of the two countries on the international scene, particularly in terms of addressing current global developments through Macedonia’s OSCE Chairpersonship and India’s G20 Presidency.