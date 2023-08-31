We will certainly introduce new measures, no one should profit in times of crisis at the citizens’ expense, PM Kovachevski responding to a reporter’s question about the new wave of higher food prices.

The interventions, as he announced, would probably concern the margins and the difference between the production and the selling prices.

Kovachevski also announced a serious milk crisis due to the war in Ukraine, which he will discuss with the Minister of Agriculture Ljupcho Nikolovski at their meeting tomorrow.