Following Thursday’s meeting with the representatives of the largest supermarket chains in the country, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi informed that they reached a joint conclusion that there is a lot of room to reduce the food prices, both as a gesture of goodwill and as a social responsibility, which means that the Ministry’s decision to reduce and freeze the foodstuff prices will be supported.

Bekteshi stressed that the consumers won’t feel the changes. According to the Minister, the Economy Ministry will amend and supplement the existing Law on State Market Inspection, which will increase the inspector competencies. He also announced that by next week, there will be a new legal solution to unfair trade practices, which will cancel over 20% of the current expenses in the commercial chains, which will additionally influence the reduction of prices.