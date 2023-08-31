Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski agreed to have a meeting with opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski, but the topic of discussion is not agreed between the two.
While Mickoski wants to discuss holding early elections, after the Government failed in its attempt to adopt the Bulgarian amendments, Kovacevski wants the meeting to be held about “continuing the EU integration process”. By this, Kovacevski means having the opposition support the amendments.
The opposition has responsibility to support the vision, goal and strategy of the citizens and the direction in which the country is headed, Kovacevski said.
