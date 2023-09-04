Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski said Sunday that all those who have broken the law will be sanctioned, urging not to attack all healthcare workers at the Oncology Clinic.

“These are hideous allegations that should never happen. This is the first time that such a large-scale operation has been carried out to identify possible perpetrators of such acts. I would like to urge everyone not to sensationalize and attack all doctors and nurses in the country because the largest number of medical personnel working in our country are extraordinary people, staff, who care about the health of our population,” Kovachevski said in response to reporters’ questions at the Skopje-based MPs Club at Sunday’s event presenting the new IPARD 3 program.

The task of the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office, he noted, is to provide evidence on the basis of which perpetrators will be identified.

“There will be no interventions on the part of the Prime Minister and the Government, in terms of protecting anyone. Because these are really horrible allegations that are the subject of the investigation by the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor’s Office,” Kovachevski stressed.

He underlined that the same action will be taken for similar allegations with any other clinic.

“Any other allegation, available to the public, for any clinic, will also be treated and sanctioned in this way by the relevant institutions. Accountability has a name and a surname, and based on evidence, those who are identified as having violated the law, as well as the ethical and moral norms in health care, will be sanctioned,” Kovachevski pointed out.

The Oncology Clinic is currently being run by a new director.