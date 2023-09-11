The second week goes by and the Oncology Clinic officials still remain silent, VMRO-DPMNE complained on Monday.

The party claims that the patient and their families are still complaining that there is not enough of the necessary cancer therapy available for all the patients in need. According to the government’s announcements, this therapy for those diagnoses should have been on the positive list but, despite all the government’s promises, four health ministers were taking their turns in the office in the last five years and there is no trace of the promised new positive list that should have included the most modern cancer drugs.