The meeting Brdo- Brioni has already started in Skopje. All the presidents for region have arrived to discuss about Europe integrations and emigration for young people which is one of the main problem for all country all over the world. Among the guess were Vjosa Osmani president of Kosovo, Bajram Begaj President of Albania, Zoran Jovanovic president of Croatia. The greatest impact among the media was the presence of Srbian president Aleksandar Vucic.