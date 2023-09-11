On the first of October, all employees of the Ministry of Interior will have their salary increased by 10 percent and until the end of the year, an annual vacation allowance of 10 denars for each police officer, noted the Minister of Interior, Oliver Spasovski, on his Facebook profile

– Whenever you believe in the same goal, you must come up with solutions. One or the other must be the solution that will be in the interest of the members of the Macedonian Police Union, but also of all the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, writes Spasovski.