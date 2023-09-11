The Brdo-Brioni meeting in Skopje started on Monday, involving the regional heads of state who are expected to debate the regional euro-integrations and youth immigration, which is the largest problem for all the countries in the region.

The star of the summit is the Serbian President Aleksandar Vuchikj. All cameras and photo-reporters are focused on him and everyone wants a photo with the Serbian president.

The President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, is also in Skopje, so it is expected that she will meet with her Serbian counterpart before the continuation of the dialogue between Prishtina and Belgrade.

 