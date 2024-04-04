Tens of thousands of VMRO-DPMNE supporters gathered in front of the Government building today to express support for the party in the coming general and presidential elections. VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski and presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova were the main speakers at the rally.
The people are coming to claim what was taken away from them. They are coming for Macedonia, to get it back in their own hands and to begin the major changes. You remember how it all began, the myriad of problems we as a party and as a country had to face, the destructions, the obstructions, the attempts to undermine VMRO and to destroy the Macedonian idea and the dream for a state with its own identity and values. They want us gone. But they don’t understand that they are not up against individuals but against an idea. And here we are now, stronger than ever. United, proud and standing tall. They can’t destroy our future. Our idea is Macedonia, Mickoski said.
He accused his main opponent, SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski, of giving away the country to Ali Ahmeti, “on a silver platter”.
In the past 20 years, not a single person from DUI was held responsible. Now they run the country, with SDSM mere subcontractors in their hands, ready to pay any price to Ahmeti just to keep their offices. They promised “one society for all” and it turned into “one country for SDSM and five top bosses in DUI”, who decide on all important questions. Macedonians are second class citizens, as are Albanians, Turks, Roma, Vlachs, Serbs, Bosniaks, everyone who is not Artan or Bujar or Zecevic, Maricic, Ali and Kovacevski, Mickoski said, warning about the escalating crime and gang warfare that makes “Kosovo look safer than us”.
To his supporters, Mickoski promised “a victory as tall as a mountain” that will make “Macedonia proud again”.
