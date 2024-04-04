VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova promised her supporters, gathered at a large rally in downtown Skopje this evening, that she will make them proud.

I’ve made many of my students proud and I proudly represented you in Parliament. I will continue to make you proud. We will not compromise on our values. We have no right to do so, we can’t undermine Macedonia’s pride, Siljanovska said in front of tens of thousands of supporters gathered in front of the Government building.

Speaking of the burning issue of constitutional changes, that Bulgaria requires from Macedonia, Siljanovska said that she will not engage in negotiations without first ensuring consensus within the country.

The distinguished law professor promised to be a unifying force in the divided Macedonian society, and to represent all citizens, regardless of their background. She promised to reopen the downtown office of the President, inaugurated by President Gjorge Ivanov, that was famously burnt down by SDSM led protesters during the Colored Revolution. She also announced that she will be far more engaged with Parliament, than her predecessor Stevo Pendarovski, who would only address the body once a year.