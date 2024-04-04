In a traffic accident in Italy, the driver of a tour bus, a 1965-born Macedonian national with the initials R.I., died. Twelve of the bus’s occupants, all of whom were citizens of Macedonia, had minor wounds, the Foreign Ministry announced in a press release on Thursday.

According to the MFA, which cited information from North Macedonia’s Embassy in Rome, the tourist bus, run by a travel agency from that country, was involved in an accident that happened on the motorway between the Italian cities of Ascoli Piceno and Ancona.

“The Ministry maintains continuous communication with the pertinent Italian institutions that are striving to resolve the matter through its Embassy in Rome,” the statement from the Ministry stated.