The former SDSM MP, Ljatif Pajkovski, who lives in the village of Zhirovnitsa, high on Shara Mountain on Macedonian – Albanian border, sounded the alarm on Monday that a huge brown bear entered his home last night.

“Where are you know, you brainsick bureaucrats who protect the bears and do nothing to protect the people in this region? You are welcome to be my guest in Zhirovnitsa for just one night, of course, with your children. We have nothing left but to self-organize and protect ourselves with everything we have at our disposal. This is the last warning”, Pajkovski wrote in his Facebook post.

Ten days ago, the ranger service found a bear and her two calves killed in the same village, which sparked a wide public outrage.