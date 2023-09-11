The students are without textbooks for a second week now. This government destroyed entire generations. Each year with SDS/DUI in power the students wait for their free and legally promised textbooks for several months. Instead of textbooks, each year they receive scripts, which they have to photocopy at their own expense, VMRO-DPMNE accused on Monday.

“The basic educational aids that the government is obliged to provide, as textbooks and diplomas, with DUI/SDS, turned into luxury. It remains unclear what the government has done throughout the entire year, several years in a row, and why are they incapable of providing the textbooks on time. With this government the educational system is decaying on a daily basis, the mistakes and the failures are catastrophic for Macedonia. We need changes”, VMRO-DPMNE stated.