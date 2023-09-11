The State Corruption Prevention Commission (SCPC) on Monday declared itself incompetent to review the financing of a political party, in his case DUI, despite ascertaining that the party conducted a financial violation.

The Commission’s report reads that DUI received donations far above the legal maximum. DUI, the report concludes, established in July this year that they have more money in their account than the legal maximum and reimbursed certain donors. Yet, the SCPC concluded that they should have returned the money in 15 days at most, not after more than a year.

The SCPC declared itself as incompetent to continue the procedure and established that the competent institution for this case is the State Bureau for Audit. They also informed that the Ministry of Justice, which is competent to apply the law on financing of political parties, will also be informed.

Previously, the media informed that only one company, Eurovia, which last year received over €10 million in government tenders, invested two-thirds of all donations to the parry.