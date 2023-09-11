Serbian President Aleksandar Vuchikj thinks that it will be no surprise if Croatia blocks Serbia in the same manner as Bulgaria blocked Macedonia.

“Everyone can block anyone”, Vuchikj told Republika.

He clarified that Serbia loves the Macedonian people, they respect the country, and they do not ask for anything in return.

“We must act as a united block as much as possible, despite our differences, and we must engage the EU in that manner. I always emphasize, on all the forums I attend, that Serbia acknowledges the Macedonian language and territorial integrity, we recognize the Macedonian Church, and we have no problems between us. We will continue with this policy”, Vuchkj said in his Monday statement for Republika.