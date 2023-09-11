Considering the fact that the prosecution’s case related to the scandal in the Oncology Clinic investigates a possible violation of the highest, constitutionally guaranteed right to health protection, the Public Prosecutor Office decided to implement additional measures to secure maximal transparency and accountability during the procedure.

Based on the oncology patients’ demand, stated at the meeting that took place on September 7, the Prosecutor’s Office will ask on Monday the informal organization that represents the patients to select three cancer patients who will have insight into the entire procedure, the collected evidence, and measures implemented.

The selected patients will have to sign a non-disclosure statement, by which they will guarantee the secrecy of the procedures and the data they will be introduced to. The organization will select the patients without any outside interference.