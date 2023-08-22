The dissolution of the Judicial Council remains a possibility, but it will be conducted gradually, through the institutions of the system, not abruptly, the Minister or Justice, Krenar Lloga said on Tuesday.

Regarding the replacement of the Public Prosecutor, Minister Lloga explained that he already discussed the matter with PM Kovachevski.

“Concerning that the current Prosecutor’s mandate expires in December, I told the PM that the public call for his replacement will be published in September”, Lloga said.