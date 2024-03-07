The interim Justice Minister, Krenar Lloga, is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During his visit, Minister Lloga explored the development program aimed at enhancing the skills of judges, legal professionals, and qualification initiatives for lawyers and notaries at the Saudi Judicial Training Center, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice. The meeting involved the exchange of experiences and best practices in judicial education, along with a tour of the training facilities.

Discussions focused on both disparities and similarities in training programs, as well as the criteria for participation in the Saudi Judicial Training Center, as mentioned in the press release.