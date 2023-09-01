The Minister of Justice Krenar Lloga visited on Friday the Regional Justice Department in Bitola. In his Facebook post, he wrote that now we need the EU more than ever.

“The employees work in substandard conditions. There are disabled employees whose offices are on the fifth floor in a building with no lift, nor a ramp for disabled persons. Office furniture is missing or falling apart, doors and windows are damaged and present a danger for the parties who come to the building to ask for free legal help”, Lloga wrote.