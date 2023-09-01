Even after First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi dismissed the DKSK Anti-Corruption Commission as incompetent, his colleague, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani decided to cooperate with the corruption fighting institution.

Osmani sent the materials linked with the latest corruption scandal that involves top DUI officials to DKSK. The scandal is centered over the large OSCE conference that Macedonia will host in December. The 1.8 million EUR contract for reconstruction of the Boris Trajkovski sports center went to a company very close to DUI, led by the nephew of the former DUI official Abdulakim Ademi.