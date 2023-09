As many of the elementary school pupils struggle to get textbooks – which has become a chronic problem – parents are reporting major problems with the textbooks that were handed out today.

In one of them, a textbook for elementary schools, the rivers Tigris and Euphrates are listed as major rivers in Africa.

– It’s fortunate that many of the books haven’t been printed out yet, said VMRO-DPMNE official Vesna Janevska, who pointed this problem out today.