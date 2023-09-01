Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski said that he expects an arrest to be made in the coming days, after Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti was welcomed with maps representing Greater Albania during his visit to Tetovo.

The Interior Ministry is focuing on one man who was photographed with the map that was made popular by the likes of Dua Lipa and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Despite initial reports that this man was an Interior Ministry employees, Spasovski insists that this is not the case and that he will be identified soon.

Organizers of the welcoming ceremony for Kurti – the Mayors of Tetovo and Cair – are under investigation for misdemeanor charges, because they didn’t use Macedonian state emblems. This made the entire issue deeply political, as the SDSM party wants to improve its image before the elections, after years of subservience to the Albanian DUI party, and opts to go after Albanian opposition parties.